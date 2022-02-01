TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today marked a major milestone for a local business, Roberts & Roberts of Tyler is celebrating 40 years of service to the community.

The firm opened in 1982 and has since grown to be a family business, working to improve their community.

“Part of what’s made us successful over 40 years is the team and the tradition that we have,” said Justin Roberts.

Beyond the law practice, Roberts & Roberts has also provided services to the community.

“The thing that were most proud of is how many people weve helped over the years thats something you never forget,” said Randy Roberts, Founder.

Over the last 15 years during the holidays, Roberts & Roberts has provided free rides to people in an effort to prevent drunk driving.