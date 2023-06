TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that a rollover crash on State Highway 198 left two people with minor injuries around 12:21 p.m. on Sunday.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue

According to officials both of the vehicle’s occupants refused to be transported to a local hospital.