Ronnie Coleman, Diboll Board of Trustees vice president, dies from COVID-19

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK)- Ronnie Coleman, the Diboll Independent School District Board of Trustees Vice President, died from COVID-19.

The district shared information on Monday about Coleman’s memorial service, and said he passed away on Feb. 5, due to complications related to COVID-19.

Coleman was elected to the board in May 2006. He served until May 2009, but he was elected again in May 2011 as vice president. Additionally, Coleman was part of the board for 12 years and 9 months.

“Mr. Coleman was a strong supporter of all students and staff at Diboll ISD and was very active in the community,” wrote Diboll ISD. “He will be greatly missed by all within the district and community of Diboll. Please keep the Coleman family in your thoughts and prayers.”

There will be a come and go public viewing on Feb. 13 at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

A private service will be held for the family after the public viewing.

“The family would also like to thank the community for their outpouring of kindness to the family during this time,” wrote Diboll ISD.

If people want to bring food to Coleman’s family, they have asked if community members can provide gift cards instead. These can be delivered to the Diboll ISD Administration Office at 215 North Temple Drive.

Floral deliveries can be made on the morning of Feb. 13 to the Civic Center, and people can also place orders with East Street Florist in Cleveland, Texas.

The services are being overseen by the Peaceful Rest Mortuary.