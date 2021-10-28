Roof collapses as high winds hit downtown Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater police blocked off a roadway Thursday morning after powerful winds managed to blow an entire roof off of a building downtown.

The Gladewater Police Department took to social media around 11 a.m. to inform the public of the situation.

“No one was reportedly injured during the collapse,” the post said.

The collapsed roof is only one of several major issues caused by the high winds, however. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is currently working on multiple fires, downed trees and crashes all related to the powerful gusts blowing through East Texas.

Rusk County is also one of the many East Texas areas facing power outages due to the winds.

Rusk County OEM also added in their Facebook post that “although there is no longer a burn ban, intentional burning is strongly discouraged today.”

According to the National Weather Service, winds will continue to blow between 25 to 30 mph with gusts reaching speed upwards of 45 mph.