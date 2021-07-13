Roosters seized from East Texas cockfighting ring to be rehabilitated, adopted

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Dozens of roosters that were seized by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office last week in an illegal cockfighting ring were released Tuesday morning to organizations that will rehabilitate the injured birds.

The organizations taking in the animals to nurse them back to health will be Rusk County Pets Alive and the Humane Society of the United States.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told KETK News that some of the roosters will then be adopted by various residents to raise them. Most were malnourished or seriously injured when they were recovered.

The ring was busted on the Fourth of July after two phone calls were made to 911 by witnesses who saw people watching rooster fights. It was the second cockfighting ring busted in Rusk County over the last several weeks. Deputies also seized nine vehicles and an undisclosed amount of money at the property.

“We got here soon enough to where there aren’t that many roosters that actually died from cockfighting.” Johnwayne Valdez, rusk county sheriff

13 people were arrested in the cockfighting bust and they include:

70-year-old George Henly

48-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez

42-year-old Juan Hernandez

35-year-old Rodrigo Hernandez

55-year-old Luis Juarez

50-year-old Francisco Fernandez Moreno

45-year-old Moses Payan

19-year-old Ruben Ramos Perales Jr.

49-year-old Ruben Ramos Perales Sr.

41-year-old Jose Olvera Rodroguez

34-year-old Jose Francisco Sanchez

23 others also were given tickets for being spectators to the fights. Valdez said that people came all the way from Dallas, Houston, and even San Antonio to participate in the ring.

Valdez’s department searched the vehicles at the property and found “fighting boxes” that contained blades and other instruments used during the rooster fights.

Every rooster is worth $5,000, and people could make $15,000 from one match, said the sheriff’s office.

