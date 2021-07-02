Rose City Airfest kicks off 4th of July celebrations at Historic Aviation Memorial Museum

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- People are getting the chance to head outdoors and celebrate the fourth of July after COVID-19 put a stop to everyone’s plans last year, and some East Texans are planning on going to the Rose City Airfest.

The event is hosted by the Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation, but it is directly supporting the veterans at Camp V in Tyler.

“The Fourth of July is the most celebrated, patriotic event that there is… and to honor our veterans on this weekend, I think is critical,” said Susan Campbell, Cofounder of Camp V.

On Friday, there was a day full of events, starting off with a warbird expo, followed by music and food. Attendees were also able to walk around and look at all the different planes that were in the show. You even had the chance to get inside the cockpit of some of the planes.

This was the organization’s first time working with Camp V, who brought out volunteers to assist throughout the entire celebration.

The main event took place at the end of the night when the planes started their engines, and prepared for take off.

“We’re running a full aerobatic air show including the f-16, big c-17, (a) huge over half a million pound airplane, the largest airplane to ever land in Tyler,” said Randy Ball, director and producer of the air show.

They were even joined by an 87-year-old veteran who actually flew one of the planes that was featured in the show, back in the 1950s when he was serving in the military.

“I flew in that b-17. It was a Navy plane back then and I was a crew member and that was 67 years ago,” said Dan Ragan, a veteran.

If you missed Friday’s event, you still have a chance to catch the planes in action. The foundation will be holding an encore event at Cedar Creek Lake on Saturday for the whole family to enjoy.