TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The second annual Rose City AirFest is taking flight Friday. Organizers prepared all week for the event to take off.

Travis Gladhill is the Executive Director of CampV.

“It’s a great family event to come out and enjoy; see a lot of the military aircraft from past and present and just pay tribute to our nation,” he said.

It was all in celebration of America and East Texas veterans.

“We’re talking about 14 different acts (that) are going to be flying over their heads doing big performances and demonstrations as far as military aircraft capabilities,” said Gladhill.

The 2022 Rose City AirFest was held at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum in the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

“We’ve got everything from static display aircrafts that they can walk right up to see up close and personal,” said Gladhill. “Some they’ll actually be able to climb inside (of and) lots of vendors, lots of information, as well as food and fun and games and everything.”

Event organizers said there was high-flying fun, people explored vintage warplanes, and all while benefiting a good cause.

“All the proceeds go to CampV to pay for programs such as the service dog training program,” said Gladhill. “Everything from a rally point all of our different programs that we offer our East Texas Veterans.”

They were honoring East Texas veterans one flight at a time.