TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Rose City Christmas Parade has been canceled this year due to chances of rainy weather, and the annual tree lighting ceremony will be rescheduled.

“In the best interest and safety of the participants and spectators due to the adverse weather predicted on Thursday, The Rotary Clubs of Tyler along with City of Tyler officials have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 Christmas Parade scheduled for Nov. 30, 2023. Please join us on Dec. 5, 2024 to celebrate our wonderful city and community,” said the Rotary Club of Tyler.

According to the City of Tyler, the tree lighting ceremony, which is usually held after the parade, will be rescheduled for a later date. Officials said they will notify the public once a date and time has been confirmed.