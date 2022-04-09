TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rose City Farmers Market kicked off its season Saturday near Downtown Tyler.

More than 500 people showed up, shocking the vendors and organizers. Inflation and the recent severe weather East Texas has had, have taken a toll on farmers this year, but everyone was nearly sold out an hour before the end.

“Even in my little farm, things are growing super slow. So, there’s a little bit of delay on the radishes and carrots for some of the farmers,” said Rose City Farmers Market director Rebecca Wilderness.

Fourteen vendors opened up the weekend. There was jam, vegetables, fresh pork, chicken and eggs. There was also live music for the community to enjoy as they shopped.

SNAP and WIC will be there in the coming weeks allowing people that participate in those programs to shop with local vendors too.

Spring hours are every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.