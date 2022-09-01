TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy and Tyler High are going head to head tomorrow night and many people across the community will be there.

For people attending, there will be changes to parking. The Harvey Hall is under construction and the city will not allow people to park in it’s lot. People can park at Mike Carter Field and overflow will be in near by neighborhoods.



“This is a huge game for us. Anytime you get a chance to play your cross town rival is a really big deal. We respect and love our neighbors over there,” said Principal Sherman, Tyler Legacy.

“I would caution to not park across Front Street across from the old Harvey Hall because that means you are crossing a major road,” said Tyler ISD Police Chief , Danny Brown.

Tyler ISD’s full police department will attend the game and is expecting full capacity of 10,000 people. “We just want to make sure it is a safe ball game for both our students and our fans and our staff and we will be there,” said Brown.

The stadium also has a clear bag policy to ensure a safe game. The game will be fun and exciting. Visitors are encouraged to come at least one hour before the game. Good luck to the players.