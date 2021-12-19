Rose Garden Complex Conference Center seeking submissions from local artists for new mosaic, mural

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Rose Garden Complex Conference Center is currently seeking submissions from local artists that will be part of a new mosaic and mural.

The mosaic is set to be located on four panels just outside the south side entrance to the new Rose Complex and the mural will be located in the green room. According to Tyler Parks and Recreation, only two pieces will be selected to be installed at the Rose Complex.

Artists will submit four separate image files, labeled one through four for the mosaic, and one image file for the green room.

For more information, visit the Tyler Parks and Recreation website, contact Shelby Marvin at (903) 531-1335 or e-mail KTYB@tylertexas.com.