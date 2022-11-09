MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, Rose Hill Community Food Pantry in Mineola had its grand opening just in time to help those who are struggling to put dinner on the table this holiday season.

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and many East Texans are shopping and getting ready for the big day. The Rose Hill Community Food Pantry also had its holiday senior box and pantry distribution event with the East Texas Food Bank.

“This really means a lot to people, this pantry has a lot of really good, caring, loving volunteers and they make a big difference in people’s lives,” said Pamela Freeman, Wood County resident.

Bill and Kris Ware are the owners of the pantry, they started their charity to help those who needed some assistance back in 2018. In the summer of 2022, they found a building that would be great for their pantry.

“It’s really a beautiful feeling to give back to the community and you learn these people, you get to know them,” said Kris Ware.

More than 120 people showed up to collect their Thanksgiving boxes.

“We are able to pass out more food and the more food we pass out means that there are people who need it, so you know it’s humbling to see all of these people come in,” said Bill Ware.

People that came through were grateful to have food to celebrate Thanksgiving dinner with their families, each box that Rose Hill provides contains enough supplies for seven meals for four people.

“This organization has been in business for several years and it has made a big difference in my family,” said Freeman.

The Wares have volunteered at food pantries for several years and said they are grateful to have the ability to serve so many people.

Rose Hill Community Food Pantry hosts different distributions throughout each month, for information on upcoming events click here for their website. To contact them their number is 903-312-3256.