CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – A contract worker at the RoyOMartin Corrigan Wood Processing Plant died after falling from an overhead walkway on Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. when a worker fell from a overhead walkway and was found not breathing. According to the sheriff’s office, no criminal acts or foul play occurred and OSHA is taking over the investigation.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Robert Johnson arrived on scene and the worker’s body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Jefferson County for an autopsy.