TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is getting a fourth location.

Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant announced they are continuing to grow, but they did not reveal where there new place will be, yet.

They asked customers to comment on Facebook where they would like the new restaurant to be located. Click here for more information.

Ruby’s has locations on East Gentry Parkway and Lindsey Lane. Their newest restaurant on South Broadway opened their doors on Aug. 19. The business owner said their grandmother’s passion for cooking inspired them to open their restaurant.