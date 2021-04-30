Rusk Co. Sheriff releases identity of badly decomposed body found last week

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The identity of a body found badly decomposed in Rusk County last week has now been identified.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the body has now been identified as Wallace Judalet Jr., 31, of Henderson.

Officials say Judalet went missing almost two weeks before the body was found.

On April 20, around 12 p.m., a K-9 officer found a man’s body approximately 100 yards from the River of Life Ministries on Highway 79 South.

Law enforcement were looking for Judalet on Monday and the search was extended into Tuesday.

The Tyler forensic lab helped process the body and the scene. They also transported the body to Tyler.

Sheriff Valdez says no foul play is suspected at this time, but they are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results.

Funeral services have not been announced as of the time of this writing.