RUSK, Texas (KETK) — According to the City of Rusk, District 2 Councilman Walter Session died on Wednesday as a serving member of the City Council since 1983.

Session had an immense impact on his community and also served as Mayor Pro Tem for 15 years of his stint on the City Council. During his life, the City of Rusk named a street in his honor and had a day proclaimed Walter Session Day by Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks.

In addition to those accolades, Session was also the owner of the publication Texas Informer and the Rusk branch of Fast Action Bail Bonds. He and his wife were also named Citizens of the Year in 2010 by the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.

“He will be greatly missed by the community,” said the City of Rusk on their Facebook page.