Rusk County becomes 3rd to issue burn ban in East Texas this year

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County became the third to issue a burn ban in East Texas.

They issued the ban due to widespread or severe damage, injury, or loss of life or property resulting from continued wildland fires.

Rusk County, along with Houston and Henderson counties also issued burn bans.

Rusk County’s burn ban will last until Monday, Oct. 4.

Both the Houston and Henderson burn bans will last 14 days starting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning will be allowed during that time.

To see which Texas counties have burn bans, click here.

