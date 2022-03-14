RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Commissioners have lifted the county’s burn ban, though they encourage people to use “extreme caution” for outside fires.

The burn ban had been active since March 3, prohibiting all outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county.

Though the actual ban is lifted, people can still be cited for a fire that gets out of control and damages neighboring property or causes injury.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management gave tips on responsibly planning an outdoor burn: