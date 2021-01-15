Rusk County deputy arrested, charged with assault

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Deputy Charles Elmore was arrested and placed on administrative leave after the Rusk County Sheriff’s office was notified by the Texas Rangers of an alleged assault complaint against him.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s office, Elmore was booked in the Rusk County Jail and was charged with a Class A assault, which is a misdemeanor and a bond has been set for $1000.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Texas Rangers and we want to assure the citizens of Rusk County that this agency will exhibit integrity, transparency and professionalism,” The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office extends our thoughts and prayers to the victim in this case.”

Texas Rangers is conducting a criminal investigation in the ongoing investigation and in internal Professional Standards Investigation will be conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s office.