Rusk County deputy injured in crash with truck

A Rusk County patrol car crashed into trees after wrecking with an truck. (Photo: Crims Chapel VFD)

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County deputy was injured after his patrol car was involved in a wreck with a truck.

The accident happened near the intersection of HWY 322 and CR 240A at 7:27 a.m. Thursday morning.

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for hip and knee injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputy is expected to be released from the hospital later Thursday morning.

The condition of the truck driver has not yet been confirmed.