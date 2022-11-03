RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County deputy who was under investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 was no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.

The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict the deputy for the incident, and the case will no longer be prosecuted.

A report stated, Timothy Michael Randall, 29, attempted to hide drugs and resist arrest in September after a traffic stop on CR 4125 near SH 64 in Henderson.

The deputy and Randall struggled on the ground and Randall later broke free, while the deputy was in “a tactically compromised position,” said authorities.

The deputy shot Randall in the torso, and Randall was pronounced dead at the scene, said the report. He could have faced the following charges: possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Officials said Randall did not display a weapon during the incident.