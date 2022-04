RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver was taken to a hospital on Monday in a helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Rusk County.

The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and Rusk County OEM responded to the wreck that involved a white SUV and a loaded truck tractor at SH 322 and CR 243A.

Crews spent a long time extracting a person from the vehicle.

“Keep the injured driver and their family in your prayers,” said Crims Chapel VFD.