RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk County Electric Cooperative (RCEC) announced Friday night that over 3,000 members will experience a power outage.

RCEC said:

“Due to a fault within the AEP/SWEPCO Transmission equipment an emergency outage is required. This outage will affect RCEC’s Church Hill and Sand Hill substations. Approximately 3,100 members in areas of East and South Henderson, Church Hill, Beckville, and Pinehill areas will be without power until the repairs can be made.”

A little after 10 p.m., RCEC said they estimate repairs will take one hour.