HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – FFA and 4-H students are in Henderson with their animals that are ready to be judged for buckles and to hopefully be auctioned off.

“Sometimes you might get an award, sometimes it makes you feel good, and it’s all about having fun,” said Sarah Reitan, Laneville FFA, 4th grader.

The process of getting to the Rusk County Youth Project Expo hasn’t been easy after a difficult year in agriculture.

“Inflation has caused the food and stuff, the feed, to go up a little higher than what it usually be,” said Traveion Loftis, Laneville FFA, 11th grader.

Some students have decided to show commercial heifers. It’s a little extra work but also adds a challenge for themselves.

“You have to maintain a book, order, like orderly and they interview you on the book, everything on the book, there’s vaccines should be on date, so they are really hard on the book,” said Melissa Martinez, Laneville FFA, 11th grader.

Students spend hours a day making sure their animals are use to them and are ready to go in the ring.

“It’s nervous before you go out there, but when your cow knows who you are and you know what you are doing you just walk out there and all of that goes away,” said Loftis.

With high costs, a devastating drought and below freezing temps, students are hopeful all their hard work will pay off and they will win big, but most importantly they are having fun.

“If you’re wanting to start doing this, for all y’all, little kids, whether you’re my age or something don’t give up, you’re going to lose your first time, it’s just how it is, but you will learn from it and you’ll be better the next year,” said Samuel Dietert, Henderson FFA, 10th grader.

Though making some extra money doesn’t hurt.