RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County said that Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fast moving 5-acre fire off of County Road 262.

There’s a lot of smoke but authorities say that the fire is mostly contained. Rusk County said that they’ve been responding to fires across the county all day.

Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene and a drone operator is surveying for additional fires from the air, according to Rusk County.