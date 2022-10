RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working to put out a structure fire possibly caused by lightning Tuesday morning, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said.

The blaze is on FM 1798 west in the 12000 block. The Laneville, New Salem and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Departments are assisting with the fire.

Rusk County OEM also said there are about 3,800 people without power due to the storms. This includes SWEPCO, Oncor and Rusk County Electric Cooperative customers.