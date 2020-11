MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KETK) A house in the Mount Enterprise-area was destroyed after an overnight house fire.

According to officials, the blaze was reported in the 12000 block of County Road 3153 in Rusk County.

Authorities say flames can be seen on the ground and are still smoldering.

No injuries have been reported.

