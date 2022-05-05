RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said that the Oakland Water Supply will be issuing a boil water notice when the water is restored.

The well is without electricity. Rusk County Electric Cooperative advised that due to the damage from Thursday’s storm, there is no timeline as to when the power will be restored.

Customers will have to boil their water prior to washing their hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow those directions.

Water should be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.