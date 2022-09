RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday the department’s K9 Tyson will receive a bullet and stab-proof vest.

“He is a vital member of this office and Rusk County,” officials said.

K9 Tyson will receive his vest from Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc., a nonprofit that has donated vests to almost 5,000 K9s since 2009.