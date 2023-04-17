RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – K9 Tyson with Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has received his very own bullet and stab protective vest.

Tyson’s armor is NIJ certified and custom made in the United States by Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit that provides body armor to dogs in law enforcement. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s has provided vests to over 5,043 K9s across the United States.

Tyson’s vest is sponsored by K/C Plumbing LLC of Henderson. It will have the message “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc,” on the side, according to a post on the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s, visit www.vik9s.org or call 508-824-6978.