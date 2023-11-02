RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man was arrested in Rusk County after authorities reportedly found a juvenile in the back seat of his car.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, patrol found a suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot near the Pirtle community on Oct. 28.

Authorities reportedly found Aaron Ables, of Hughes Springs, with a juvenile in the backseat.

“Evidence discovered during the investigation resulted in Ables being taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail,” according to RCSO.

He was charged with sexual assault of a child and given a bond of $60,000.

“The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office will continue proactive efforts in the community to ensure the safety of the people we proudly serve,” RCSO said.