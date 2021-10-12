Rusk County man confesses to murder of girlfriend

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County man confessed to the murder of his girlfriend, officials said.

53-year-old Jarvis Craig Simon was booked into the Rusk County Jail for capital murder on Monday.

According to Rusk County officials, a 911 caller reported an unresponsive person at 4578 CR 4132 at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Shaniqua Denice Williams from Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As units were responding to the scene, Patrol Lieutenant Keith Finchum and Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez encountered Jarvis Craig Simon at the Sheriff’s Office,” a post from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Simon was read his Miranda Rights and confessed to murdering his girlfriend. He was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. He is under a “NO BOND” status.

Records show that Simon was previously convicted in 2004 of aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually. He was released from prison in 2019.

DPS records indicate Simon had to register as a sex offender but failed to re-register in 2021 and was booked into the Rusk County Jail on Oct. 7. He bonded out the same day.