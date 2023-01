Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said there were two crashes in Henderson on Monday due the slick roads caused by the rain.

One of the wrecks happened at 1000 Kilgore Drive and there were minor injuries. The second wreck was located in the 800 block of SH 64 West. No one was injured but a lane had to be closed to bring a truck out of a tree line.

“Use extreme caution if driving and remain alert for severe weather today!” Rusk County OEM said.