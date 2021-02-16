Rusk County official on how the county is enduring ‘Snowmageddon’

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – As power outages and frozen pipes plague Texas, KETK reached out to officials for answers on how they’re making it through the elements.

Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley said that the county is doing all it can do given the circumstances.

“Just try and make sure we get the word out to everybody: if you can, stay off the roads. Keep your pipes and all that stuff taken care of. Pretty much the same thing as everyone else in East Texas is doing, just trying to make it through this Snowmageddon here and just keep on moving.”

He said that the conditions have slightly impacted the county’s response time to calls.

“Everybody’s doing their part right now, and we’re just taking it real slow,” Dooley said. “Response times are a little slower right now because we just can’t run fast like most people because of the roads.”

The heavy ice and snow on roads have led to many closures of non-emergency offices and schools throughout East Texas.

For staying home with the kids, Dooley recommends activities like playing an old fashioned board game to keep spirits high while the lights are out.

Dooley said that people can call the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management at 903-657 8571 or check their Facebook for updates.