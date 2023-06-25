RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management paid tribute on Saturday to two longtime public servants who recently died.

Constable Kenneth Miley and retired Deputy Chief Virgel Daily with the Henderson Fire Department both served in Rusk County for years and were also Vietnam War veterans.

“Constable Kenneth Miley was laid to rest today at Shiloh Cemetery. He faithfully served Rusk County for nearly 20 years as the Constable for Precinct 3 as well as Bailiff at the Rusk County Courthouse. Virgel Daily served the Henderson Fire Department as Deputy Chief for several years and brought many smiles to children and adults alike. He was instrumental in building the positive culture that the Henderson Fire Department is known for. Both men served their country during the Vietnam War. We’re very thankful for their selfless service to their community and country and they will both very much be missed.” The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management

Visit Miley and Virgel’s obituary pages to learn more about them and to see more tributes.