Rusk County officials restarting search for missing man after vehicle found Sunday evening

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is restarting their search for a missing man after his vehicle was found Sunday evening.

According to the department, they received a welfare check call for James “Jamie” Searcy Sunday evening at County Road 438.

The caller that made the request stated that they believed Searcy was suicidal. He is described as a white male, around 5’8″ and weighs around 125 pounds.

Officials began searching at the bottom area of that county road after his vehicle was found there. They searched until about 10 p.m. Sunday until the storms got too bad to continue.

A command post is being set up at the time of this writing and Rusk County officials are preparing to restart their search.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.