RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Rusk County Pets Alive was created five years ago when Lisa Waugh and Kelli Ballenger realized that there was a major issue in their community — only 33% percent of shelter pets made it out of shelters alive.

The duo began working with the local government and creating a partnership with new management at the shelter, transforming it into a ‘no-kill status’ shelter. The organization also has a spay and neuter program.

Rusk County Pets Alive works to socialize dogs with other dogs, as well as with human beings. The organization has also partnered with the Rusk County Commissioners Court and the Rusk County Sherriff’s Office to create the Rusk County Second Chance Initiative.

The project aims to work with MTC, the prison in Rusk County, to pair inmates with a dog from the shelter. The prisoners are instructed by a professional dog trainer on how to train dogs.

For more information visit their website here.