RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Emergency Management team was recently recognized as a Weather Ready Nation Ambassador of Excellence for their service during this spring’s tornado season.

This award highlights counties that have gone above and beyond during natural disasters. Rusk County responded to 5 tornadoes throughout the season. Many members of the team faced tornadoes head on, also while monitoring their community.

The fire marshal says they pride themselves on informing the community before, during and after the stom.

“Anything we can do as a group, whether it be social media, personal outreach, or just dealing with people that were affected by the storm. That’s what we care about,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Fire Marshal.

Officials also help the community in the cleanup efforts and get proper reimbursement paperwork filed when needed.

Rusk County is the only county in Texas, and in surrounding states, to receive this prestigious award.