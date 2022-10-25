RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Office of Emergency Management posted on Twitter Tuesday morning that several trees have fallen on SH 315, 5 miles northeast of Mount Enterprise.
The trees have fallen during a serious of severe thunderstorms that ripped through East Texas on Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Rusk County also said that some trees and limbs may have fallen down near Pine Hill on FM 1798.
