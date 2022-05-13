RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Rusk County after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a person over a period of approximately 48 hours.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Luiz Rocha Hernandez and 34-year-old Christina Boyd were arrested on several charges on May 11.

The sheriff’s office got a call saying an aggravated kidnapping happened at Texas Bank on Highway 79 in Henderson. During the investigation, the reported victim said they had been held against their will, physically assaulted and extorted for a period of approximately 48 hours.

An evidentiary search warrant was executed on a residence on CR 411D where authorities seized suspected meth and body armor. The sheriff’s office said that Hernandez and Boyd initially attempted to evade officers in the woods off of their county road.

Hernandez and Boyd were charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance. Hernandez was also charged with felon in possession of body armor.

Both are currently in the Rusk County Jail.