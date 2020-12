(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - On the same day that U.S. Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, nine Texas Republicans in Congress signed a letter chastising Barr for a "shocking lack of action" in response to unproven allegations that fraud occurred.

"We appreciate an Attorney General who reveres the Constitution, who understands the rule of law and is able to skillfully and forcefully convey these ideals. What the American people need in this moment, however, is bold and courageous action," they wrote.