RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season.

The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads have a yellow/green tail tip.

It’s also mentions that people should wear closed shoes out in the grass in case you step on one. Baby copperheads are tiny, but they can inject a large dose of venom because they lack the control of the adult copperheads.