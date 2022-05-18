RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office seized 15 kilograms of cocaine in the area, which is equal to about 33 lbs.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a lieutenant carried out a traffic stop on Highway 259 south at CR 317.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and they reportedly gave consent for authorities to search the vehicle. The drugs were discovered inside.

The sheriff’s office said this case it still being investigated and no other information will be shared at this time.