RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County announced that they will be discussing a potential burn ban at the next Commissioner’s Court meeting on Oct. 4.

This announcement comes after Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pasture fire started by a tractor in the west of the county on Tuesday morning.

Firefighter crews in Rusk County also responded three back-to-back fires on Monday, KETK reported.

Authorities say to monitor any activities that could start a fire and to avoid outdoor burning.