RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire.

The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines.

Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not provide enough relief. There is still fire danger conditions in the area and 32 mph wind gusts.

Rusk County OEM also reminded people that the burn ban is still in effect.