RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The City of Rusk celebrated on Saturday by kicking off their Fair on the Square family friendly fun event. Downtown Rusk was filled with people, vendors and local businesses all their to support the fair.

This was Rusk’s 37th year of the event and it was one of their largest ever. They brought in 114 vendors, and 11 food trucks.

On top of that there was arts and crafts, a fun run train, a car and bike show, tournaments and plenty of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

There was even a hot dog eating contest which was a first for the Fair on the Square.