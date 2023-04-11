RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk ISD has become the latest in East Texas to move to a four-day instructional week for the 2023-2024 calendar year.

According to Superintendent Grey Burton, the board of trustees approved the change Monday night at their regular board meeting.

The change will start in the Fall, but Burton says they will still continue to approve a calendar every year and will determine whether this system will work for the district.

The main changes will be:

School will start one week earlier, and end one week later

The school day will be 40 minutes longer than the current time

Students will have 14 less school days

The District will have free Friday programs available for working families without childcare options

The District will ensure meals are being provided to students who need them for Fridays

The school posted a survey at the beginning of April for people to have a way to share their feelings on the possible move.

Rusk ISD becomes the at least the 23 district to make the shift to a four-day school week. The others are: Alba-Golden, Alto, Apple Springs, Athens, Corrigan-Camden, DeKalb, Elkhart, Frankston, Grapeland, Hubbard, Latexo, Leverett’s Chapel, Malta, New Boston, New Diana, New Summerfield, Overton, Paul Pewitt, Rains, Slocum, Sulphur Bluff and Timpson.

Four other East Texas districts are exploring the option or are set to approve them soon. Those districts are: Kennard, Laneville, Neches and Wills Point.

Across the state of Texas, more than 40 districts have made the switch to the new schedule.