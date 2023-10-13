RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Howell “Shorty” Jackson competed on The Country Network’s first backyard BBQ show, called “Barbecue Country “ in Tennessee.

After starting off strong, he was initially voted off on episode 3.

He got a second opportunity when he came back as a finalist through the One Bite Challenge.

For that, Jackson and his professional pit master presented one piece of a cooked New York Strip that was so delicious that they gave him a spot on the two hour finale.

Even though he didn’t take the prize, he learned a lot through the experience.

“It’s not just throwing any old seasonings, but there’s a purpose on why you put different layers and how you layer the different seasonings on your meat. It was super exciting, just to know you got family and friends out there pulling for me and I tried to represent our small community as best as I could,” said finalist, Shorty Jackson.

Since the competition he is in the process if opening a smokehouse in Rusk.

If you’d like to go back and watch Shorty, its available to watch on The Country Network app.