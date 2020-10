RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk man was killed Tuesday evening after crashing his motorcycle while trying to avoid a deer.

A DPS report states that 53-year-old Michael David Dorsey was traveling north on FM 768. He was just about three miles north of Rusk on his motorcycle when he quickly swerved left to avoid the animal.

The vehicle flipped onto its left side, throwing Dorsey off of it.

He was taken to UT Health in Jacksonville where he died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.