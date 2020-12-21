Rusk man killed in wreck after being ejected from car

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk man was killed in a wreck Sunday night, one of several to strike East Texas just before Christmas.

A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety shows that 40-year-old Jonathan Chad Walker was driving south on CR 1309 at “an unsafe speed” at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The truck entered a left-hand curve when it went off the road and struck a tree. Walker was ejected from the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Brenda Dominy and was taken to the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk